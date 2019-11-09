Menu
Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook
Graphic photos of Cooroibah bushfire aftermath

9th Nov 2019 9:08 AM
NOOSA Council has released the first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend.

The council posted the images on its Facebook page about 8am today, saying that while an update at 7.25am showed the fire situation had eased, "it is still not safe for residents to return".

"A decision will be made later this morning about the possibility of letting some residents back home, after authorities complete their assessments," the post said.

"There is no active fire front at present. However spot fires are occurring, most particularly around the Noosa Banks area.

 

"Authorities are mapping the fire.

"At this stage one house has been lost in the Cooroibah area plus a number of sheds."

The council post congratulated the "tremendous effort by over 170 firefighters".

The Sunshine Coast Daily

