GRAPHIC IMAGES: Whale washes up on local shore

WHAT started as a peaceful and picturesque walk along the beach, turned into a harrowing view for one Moore Park Beach resident.

Della MacLeod-Jenkins said she gets up and strolls the beach every morning and while she's seen various things wash-up, never had she seen a dead juvenile whale on the sand.

"It wasn't down my end of the beach, but I saw a big lump in the distance and walked over to it," she said.

SAD FATE: A dead whale washed up at Moore Park. Della MacLeod-Jenkins

"It was heart-breaking, I was really upset to see it - and while it's not a newbie it's still a juvenile.

"I got a sickening feeling, they are such majestic creatures."

She said she believed it was attacked by sharks Thursday morning and the carcass was washed ashore with the night's high tide.

As seen in the photos, there are big bite marks all over the whale.

"I saw the grouper when it was washed up, but never a whale before," she said.

In March a monster fish which experts believed to be a Queensland Grouper was found at Moore Park Beach.

The charter skipper who found it said the fish was massive and made him, a six-foot man, look small.

ABC Wide Bay have reported "the Bundaberg Regional Council, at the request of Queensland Parks and Wildlife, is assisting with the disposal of the whale".

The NewsMail has contacted the Department of Environment and Science for comment regarding the whale's removal process.