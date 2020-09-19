Menu
SAD SIGHT: Local resident Kevin Hill photographed a dugong washed up at Southern end of Archies Beach.
News

GRAPHIC IMAGES: Carcass washes up at local beach

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
19th Sep 2020 11:51 AM
WHAT’S believed to be a dugong has washed up on the southern end of Archies Beach.

Local resident Kevin Hill photographed the scene this morning and is urging people not to swim nearby.

He said he’s contacted lifesavers and hopes the beach will be closed until it is safe.

The NewsMail has contact the Bundaberg Regional Council about the matter as the carcass is not on a Surf Life Saving Queensland patrolled beach.

According to the Department of Environment and Science adult dugongs can reach lengths of more than three metres and weigh up to 420kg.

“Dugongs feed almost exclusively on seagrass, a flowering plant found in shallow water areas,” the department’s website reads.

“An adult will eat about 7% of their body weight in seagrass each day.

“As dugong feed, whole plants are uprooted leaving telltale tracks behind. They will also feed on macro-invertebrates such as sea squirts.”

