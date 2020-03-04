Menu
Joseph Ellul was bitten by a dog in Thabeban.
Council News

GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING: Attack leaves candidate pouring blood

Mikayla Haupt
4th Mar 2020 7:26 AM
THE campaign trail can be a rough gig, but the last place Division 7 candidate Joseph Ellul expected to be on Saturday evening was in the Bundaberg Hospital emergency room after delivering flyers.

But after a surprise bite from a medium-sized dog in Thebeban, that's exactly what happened.

Growing up on a farm, Mr Ellul said he had never been concerned about dogs and did not see it coming.

He said while it was barking, he knew there was a fence and felt safe.

Mr Ellul said the dog lumped through a gap in the fence, and got him mid-flight so the dog's hind legs were still in the yard.

BITE: Joseph Ellul's arm after he was bitten by a dog.
Having fended the dog off and having pushed it back into the yard, Mr Ellul said he went into damage control to try and stop the bleeding.

He said the owners ran out to see if he was okay, called an ambulance and brought him a towel because blood was "gushing through my fingers" as he held it.

An avid blood donor, Mr Ellul said he was watching and could see, "there's a pint of blood on the ground, now there's more than a pint of blood on the ground".

He said as far as dog bite incidents go, he was lucky, with there still being 8-9mm from the artery.

Mr Ellul said he was considering reporting the dog because multiple people had asked him, "what if it was an old lady or a child?" 

