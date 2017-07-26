25°
GRAPHIC: Court hears of sickening injuries in Cenny attack

Ross Irby
| 26th Jul 2017 7:07 PM
COURT: Christin Anderson.
COURT: Christin Anderson.

MIDWAY into his trial for the violent assault of an Irish national outside the Central Hotel, Christin "Papa" Anderson changed his plea to guilty.

On day two of Anderson's trial in the Bundaberg District Court, the jury was told of a halt to legal proceedings.

When jurors returned at 2.30pm Anderson, 35, pleaded guilty to assaulting Barry Smith causing bodily harm while in company on October 25, 2014.

Judge Terry Martin SC discharged the jury.

He informed the former jurors that two other men, former Central Hotel security officers Quade McGrory and Jason Rammett, both pleaded guilty to the same serious assault charge when they appeared before him earlier this week.

 

The red ute that sparked the altercation.
The red ute that sparked the altercation.

In evidence given at the trial of Anderson just hours before he changed his plea, Dr Michael Chang said Mr Smith arrived at the Emergency Department of Bundaberg Hospital about 11.20pm.

Dr Chang said injuries documented by Mr Smith's treating doctor included bruising over the right and left sides of his scalp above his forehead, bruising to the right eye, bruising to his left shoulder, grazes on his right wrist and pain around his spine and lower back.

Mr Smith returned to the hospital the following afternoon and told Dr Chang his main concern was ongoing lower back pain, saying he had been assaulted.

X-rays revealed a fracture around the spine area.

 

Jason Rammett.
Jason Rammett.

Dr Chang saying a face scan showed "a blow-out fracture" - more than one fracture - in his right eye socket.

The doctor said Mr Smith later attended a facial surgery clinic in Brisbane

When asked by Crown prosecutor Sandra Cupina if Mr Smith's injuries were consistent with being kicked to the face, Dr Chang said such an injury generally occurred from a blunt force blow.

"What about a punch to the eye?" queried Ms Cupina.

"Typically," Dr Chang replied.

He said the force had to be strong enough to push the eyeball back and damage the eye socket - "it's a strong force".

"What about a kick, stomp to his lower back?" Ms Cupina asked.

 

Quade McGrory.
Quade McGrory.

"Yes, that could cause fractures," Dr Chang said.

He said the injuries had to come from "multiple application", not just a fall to the ground.

Defence barrister Catherine Morgan asked Dr Chang if the fractures to Mr Smith's lower spine could result from "being thrown against a car with force".

"Yes," he said.

"Is it consistent with a person over 100kg weight applying their body weight via a knee into Mr Smith," Ms Morgan asked.

"Yes, possibly," Dr Chang said.

Anderson pleaded guilty to the attack.
Anderson pleaded guilty to the attack.

Dr Chang said the injuries to the eye socket were typical of fight injuries that he saw in his work, and agreed it was more typical of a punch from a fist than a kick to the face.

Dr Chang said kicks to the face were less common than punches.

"He says he was hit multiple times," Dr Chang said.

"Nine out of 10 times people are punched not kicked. Over the 13 years I've been working in emergency I would have seen scores of people who have been assaulted."

Judge Martin queried if it would have caused pain.

"Absolutely it would" Dr Chang said.

Anderson was granted bail overnight.

He, McGrory and Rammett are all expected to be sentenced today.

