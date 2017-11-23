Grants up to $25,000 for storm damaged farms

STORM DAMAGE: Vic Rizzo and his son Peter Rizzo clear fallen trees from their nut crop along Tolls Road Welcome Creek.

STORM DAMAGE: Vic Rizzo and his son Peter Rizzo clear fallen trees from their nut crop along Tolls Road Welcome Creek. Mike Knott BUN081117TOLLSROAD2

MEMBER for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson says local primary producers impacted by severe weather from October 16 to 19 can now apply for grants up to $25,000.

"The grants are now available for recovery efforts to pay for clean-up and restoration costs,” she said.

"This is great news for growers whose crops were damaged.

"The assistance can be used to buy, hire or lease equipment to help with the clean-up, removal of debris and damaged materials, to repair or replace fencing and essential equipment and to pay additional wages associated with the clean-up.

"The Premier has been advised that the Queensland Government's application for Category C assistance has now been approved by the Commonwealth.

"Recovery grants will be available for producers in the statistical areas of Bargara-Burnett Heads, Branyan-Kensington, Bundaberg North-Gooburrum, Bundaberg Region-North, Svensson Heights-Norville, Walkervale-Avenell Heights, Bundaberg East-Kalkie and Bundaberg South.

"It has been estimated that the value of the grants will be up to $3 million, with costs equally shared between the Queensland and Commonwealth governments under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

"Affected producers should contact the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority on 1800 623 946 or visit the QRIDA website www.qrida.qld.gov.au.”