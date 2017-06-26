Grants speed up small Bundaberg business success

SWOOSH: Greg Anear, David Richardson and Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson are excited about the Accelerate Small Business grant.

BUNDABERG'S Whoosh Air is one of the small businesses successful in receiving funding from the Accelerate Small Business Grants Program.

The Palaszczuk Government announced the latest round of funding under its $3 million program.

Small Business Minister Leeanne Enoch said eight small businesses would share in $63,582 to engage mentors, coaches or an advisory board to work with them for six to 12 months.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson welcomed the announcement of Whoosh Air's successful application.

"This grant provides businesses who have been trading for a little while now to tap into support that can help their business grow” Ms Donaldson said.

"The Accelerate Small Business Grants program will give Whoosh Air access to a business advisor or panel of advisors to help them to thrive and grow.

"This is a great example of the government's commitment to supporting small business in Bundaberg.”

"Applications are open now for the next round of the Accelerate Small Business grants and I encourage local businesses to head to business.qld.gov.au to see this and other grants available”.

Whoosh Air owner David Richardson said he was thrilled to be one of the businesses to receive the assistance.

"This grant will enable us to engage a business coach and put more business systems in place,” Mr Richardson said.

We commenced Greg as an electrician earlier in the year and with this grant we are hoping to expand the business further,” he said.

Ms Enoch said the Palaszczuk Government is committed to providing small business owners and operators with the support they need to succeed.

"Business confidence in our state is the highest it's been since 2014,” Ms Enoch said.

"The latest ABS economic growth figures for the March quarter show Queensland's domestic economy grew for the fifth straight quarter - further evidence of the upswing in the state's economy under the Palaszczuk Government's economic plan,” she said.

"On the strength of these results, we must continue to back our 414,000 small businesses to help them grow and employ - especially in our regional communities.

"Recipients of the Accelerate Small Business Grants receive matched funding of up to $10,000.

Since October last year, more than $290,000 in Accelerate Small Business Grant funding has been allocated to 34 Queensland small businesses.

Applications for Accelerate Small Business Grants are open until 30 June.

To be eligible, Queensland businesses must have been trading for a minimum of three years, have a minimum turnover of $500,000 and fewer than 20 employees. The funding must be matched by a cash contribution from the participating business.