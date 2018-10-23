Grants help community groups

GRANT HELP: Bundaberg Vintage Vehicle Club's John Burrage, Ian Jeferyes and Gary Schulze with Cr Judy Peters and the new shelving at the clubhouse at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

GROUPS in Bundaberg, including the Bundaberg Vintage Vehicle Club, are a little better off thanks to the Community Grant Program.

Bundaberg Regional Council is assisting groups and organisations with much-needed funding to help their services thrive.

Community and Cultural Services spokeswoman Judy Peters said there were many local groups that made positive contributions to the quality of life in the region.

"We know a little bit of help can go a long way and our fantastic community groups are well-deserving of some funding assistance,” CrPeters said.

"Categories for the grants program include community development, community events and sport and recreation, which opens up opportunities for a wide range of submissions.

"From funding needed for equipment to assistance in hosting a community event or even some help to get club renovations under way, there is so much that this funding can help achieve.”

The Bundaberg Vintage Vehicle Club was the latest recipient and used the $1200 towards shelving in their clubhouse.

The Community Grants Program offers three funding rounds across the financial year.

Funding rounds close on the last Friday in June, October and February of each financial year.