Grants for dementia available

LOCAL community organisations are encouraged to apply for funding through Dementia Australia to assist them to become more inclusive of people living with dementia.

There are 20 grants of $15,000 available for non-for-profit and community organisations to implement initiatives to make their programs and spaces more accessible, engaging or inclusive of people living with dementia.

"We're asking organisations to think about what they can do to support the inclusion of people with dementia,” Executive Director, Client Services, Susan McCarthy said.

"This could be a physical change, such as a dementia-friendly garden or installing clear navigation. It could be a modification to existing services or activities to make them dementia-friendly”.

Applications for funding close January 24 and can be submitted online at www.dementiafriendly .org.au.