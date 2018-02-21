Menu
Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.
Grant to help crisis housing providers

21st Feb 2018 7:27 PM

A GRANT which will go towards replacing fridges and washing machines in crisis accommodation throughout Bundaberg will mean more funding can be diverted to frontline services, according to Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

Mr Pitt congratulated Regional Housing Limited after they received $17,500 under round three of the Stronger Communities Program.

"The current whitegoods are in need of replacement and are worn due to the high turnover of households in crisis accommodation, and Regional Housing receives no operations funding to maintain whitegoods,” Mr Pitt said.

"Crisis accommodation is unfurnished and many households don't have the financial capacity to purchase these items when needed due to their situation.”

Since July last year, RHL has received on average 22 requests for crisis accommodation per month.

