Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two bongs were found during a search of the grandmother’s home.
Two bongs were found during a search of the grandmother’s home.
News

Granny takes fall for her grandkids’ bongs

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
22nd Jul 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 23rd Jul 2020 10:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GRANDMOTHER took the fall for her grandkids' bongs after police found the items in her home.

Police executed a search warrant at her Central Queensland residence last December and found a bong in a pot in a bedroom, and another in a laundry cupboard.

The 56-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 20 to two drug utensils possession charges.

The grandmother, who has five adult children, told police that she did not smoke drugs and the bongs might belong to her grandkids who stayed with her from "time to time".

Community Newsletter SignUp

The court heard that the grandmother had never had a previous drug offence.

She was fined $150.

More Stories

bongs grandkids grandmother tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five patients assessed at three-vehicle crash

        premium_icon Five patients assessed at three-vehicle crash

        News The incident happened on Quay and Targo St this morning

        • 23rd Jul 2020 10:20 AM
        Video captures shocking moment Federal facade tumbles down

        premium_icon Video captures shocking moment Federal facade tumbles down

        News Crowds gathered to see it come down after it was gutted by fire

        NAMED: 60 people to appear in court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 60 people to appear in court today

        News A full list of people expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

        Woman caught in the act breaking into car

        premium_icon Woman caught in the act breaking into car

        News MAGISTRATE: “I’ve never met anyone who has had methylamphetamine improve their...