Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
cash, money, generic, hand
cash, money, generic, hand Contributed
Crime

Granny may go to jail over drug money

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
10th Oct 2018 3:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GRANDMOTHER who offers her time as a volunteer is facing jail time for "holding on to" money suspected to be proceeds of drug sales from an interstate syndicate headed by her partner of 18 years.

Shirley May Nelson, 63, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one charge of possession of property suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Nelson was with her partner and alleged head of the interstate drug syndicate, Colin John Underwood, when they were intercepted at Banana on December 17 with a bag containing $16,450.

The prosecutor said Underwood was one of five people police alleged ran the interstate syndicate bringing marijuana from Victoria and distributing it in Central Queensland.

The court heard Nelson had no criminal history.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Nelson, a volunteer for 30 hours a fortnight at Rockhampton's Heritage Village, was asked to hold on to the money by her son.

She said Nelson, a mother of five, thought the money was from items her son had legally sold prior to the intercept.

Ms Legrady said Nelson, who looked after her grandchildren when not volunteering, had requested to see a brief of the evidence because she was confused about the charge.

She said Nelson now conceded it was likely the money was the proceeds of drugs.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke did not accept the defendant's story, which indicated she had "turned a blind eye to illegal activity" due to the substantial amount of money in the bag.

"I'm worried about whether she is going to prison or not," Mr Clarke said before adjourning the matter until Friday, when "comparable cases" would be put to the court.

"It just sounds like rubbish to me.

"It's a very serious matter.

"It should be completely discouraged.

"How is a fine to act as a deterrence?"

Nelson's bail was extended until her sentencing on Friday.

drugs drug syndicate grandmother heritage village marijuana rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt volunteer
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Government sets date for aged care royal commission

    premium_icon Government sets date for aged care royal commission

    News MEMBERS of the community have marched in the streets, signed petitions and cried as they've recounted horrors of the aged care industry.

    Emotions run high during memorial visit

    premium_icon Emotions run high during memorial visit

    News Ms Rawlings described it as "incredibly moving”

    Multi-million dollar facility for Childers fire fighters

    premium_icon Multi-million dollar facility for Childers fire fighters

    News New $3.7m facility opened for urban and rural Childers crews

    Severe storm warning issued for Wide Bay Burnett

    Severe storm warning issued for Wide Bay Burnett

    Weather Bureau issues severe storm warning for the Wide Bay Burnett

    Local Partners