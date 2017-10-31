Grandparents' role is important, but so is teamwork

ONE of the most important relationships a child has beyond their parents is the one with their grandparents.

The role grandparents play supporting parents is very important, but it is also one that can take time to get used to and involves strong communication so everyone is working as a team.

This week we will dive into some useful tips when it comes to the role of grandparents and how the entire family can benefit from these special people.

Be willing, available and enthusiastic

Whether it's a new baby in the house or an active toddler, a bit of extra support and help is usually gratefully received by parents.

If you're a grandparent, let it be known that you're available to help out and be enthusiastic about it! Your willingness to help will be a great support to the parents.

That help could be minding the children, making a grocery run, picking up a child from day care or just listening to the parent when their having a bad day.

If you're a parent it can be easy to try to do everything yourself and often it is difficult to ask for help. It's important that you do reach out for a bit of help, this doesn't make you a lesser parent.

If you've got willing grandparents around involve them in their grandkid's life.

Have them come around and spend time with the family, but also ask them to mind the kids while you head out whether it's to do the shopping or whether it's a long-needed coffee date with friends.

Remember this is a learning experience

Remember everyone has different parenting style. If you're a grandparent you may notice your child is parenting differently then you did, but try not to nit-pick and correct them.

Sometimes mistakes can be made, but there is no point pointing them out unless the child is in danger, try to let the parents learn on their own.

As a parent you might get defensive, so be careful not to mistake some support from the grandparents as criticism.

As a grandparent you will also be learning by trial and error, as the role is quite different from parenting. It is important that everyone in the extended family supports each other in their different roles.

Remember your child and their partner are learning as they go, so you should also celebrate their parenting successes.

Tell them they're doing good job, they probably won't hear that from anyone else and it will give them a confidence boost.

We will continue looking at this topic in next week's column.

Reference: raisingchildren.net.au