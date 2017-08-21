Grandpa pampered after being stranded in the cold

Kevin Holcroft became stranded after his car was bogged near Kirby's Wall. The Bundaberg community banded together on Friday in a day long search for great grandfather.

AFTER a night stranded in his car, Bundaberg great-grandfather Kevin Holcroft came out a "just little tired and with two sore ribs”.

The great-grandpa was reported missing last week.

Mr Holcroft had the Bundaberg community rallying together on Friday when he failed to return home after a trip to the bank on Thursday.

His family feared the worst, as it was not like him to just disappear.

Bundaberg sugar employee Brad Cowle found the 89-year-old and his car - which needed a jump start - just before 4pm on Friday.

Mr Holcroft's wife Flora was relieved to have him found safe and sound.

Kevin Holcroft became stranded after his car was bogged near Kirby's Wall. The Bundaberg community banded together on Friday in a day long search for great grandfather. Tanya Cramer

Their daughter Tanya said the pair were exhausted and her dad was taken to hospital with hypothermia.

"A cold change came and his car battery was flat so couldn't put his windows up,” she said.

"We sure was blessed and was very thank you for everyone's help.”

Mr Holcroft said he wasn't scared about being alone for the night, but was unsure of the six large dogs which turned up early in the morning.

Today he was treated to a hair cut and a bit of a pamper at The Place hairdressers.