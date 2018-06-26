Menu
Grandmother wins millions in Gold Lotto Superdraw

25th Jun 2018 12:13 PM | Updated: 1:35 PM

A QUEENSLAND grandmother is $2 million richer after winning division one in Saturday's Gold Lotto Superdraw.

A Golden Casket official confirmed the multi-million dollar win with the woman, who is from the Goondiwindi region, on Monday morning.

"I checked my ticket online at about 4.30am on Sunday morning and got others out of bed to check my ticket," she said.

"I've spent nearly the whole time crying, and then thinking maybe I had got it wrong but you've just confirmed it.

Her entry was one of 10 winning division one entries across the country, which will each take home a $2 million prize.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her 50-game QuickPick entry at Bishops Goondiwindi.

"Life's always been a struggle but this will make it easier," she said.

"It's unbelievable."

Bishops Goondiwindi's Madalene Coleman said the town was buzzing with the news a division one win had landed in the region.

"I was excited to see we had a winner and was hoping it was one of our local customers," she said.

"Word has certainly spread around town that there's a winner."

