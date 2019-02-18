Grandmother jailed, found with 500g drugs, cash, texts

A GRANDMOTHER has been jailed for supplying drugs to the Gladstone community after she was found with 500 grams of cannabis and thousands in cash.

Tracey Ann Peters will spend a month in jail after pleading guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to charges including supply drugs, possess suspected proceeds and possess dangerous drugs.

The court was told Peters was on a suspended jail term for like offending - supply drugs - when she breached her bail with the current offending.

When carrying out a search warrant at Peters's home on June 24, 2018, police found 380g of marijuana and more than $4000 cash.

Officers also found drug smoking utensils and a mobile phone with text messages indicating she was supplying drugs.

The court was told Peters was texting a person who indicated they were broke and would need to hold off on payments. Peters responded and said it was okay.

The court was told although the man was "drug dependant" with "no money", Peters was allowing the drug supply to occur.

Sometime after this search, police did a second search at her home.

Peters told police she had a 120g bag of marijuana under the sink.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Peters was 51, a mother and grandmother.

Ms Ditchfield said her client used the drug to self-medicate her arthritis.

Ms Ditchfield said Peters was also supplying the drug to support her own habit.

Peters also had a broken humerus bone (in her arm), which Ms Ditchfield said would make her time in jail more difficult.

Several character references were handed to Magistrate Dennis Kinsella that described Peters as a loving, caring grandmother and selfless, devoted mother.

Ms Ditchfield asked for her client to be granted immediate parole.

But Mr Kinsella said there needed to be a strong message that the community denunciated this type of offending.

He sentenced Peters to six months' jail, to serve one month before parole release on March 15.

Convictions were recorded.