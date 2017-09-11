Grandmother caught driving without a licence

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

A GRANDMOTHER has lamented the loss of her driver licence after she was caught driving when unlicensed.

However, Cathyrn Anne Smith was already unlicensed when police stopped her on July 9.

Smith pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed - repeat offender.

Police said her licence had expired on October 20 last year.

"I'm a pensioner. I need it for my grandchildren, I'm on call to pick them up," Smith told the magistrate.

Smith was disqualified for four weeks and fined $300.

