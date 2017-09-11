Grandmother caught driving without a licence

A GRANDMOTHER has lamented the loss of her driver licence after she was caught driving when unlicensed.
However, Cathyrn Anne Smith was already unlicensed when police stopped her on July 9.
Smith pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed - repeat offender.
Police said her licence had expired on October 20 last year.
"I'm a pensioner. I need it for my grandchildren, I'm on call to pick them up," Smith told the magistrate.
Smith was disqualified for four weeks and fined $300.