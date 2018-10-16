Grandmother and granddaughter perform on the big stage

IT ISN'T every day you get to perform in front of thousands of people, but four-year-old Josslyn Fitzpatrick isn't your every day child.

The youngster joined her grandmother and the other dancers of the Isis Multicultural Group for a performance at the Childers Festival in July.

On Sunday, she became the youngest person to be made an honorary member of the Isis Multicultural Group, receiving a framed certificate by the group's president Robert Maisey.

Grandmother Evee Freney said Josslyn's love for dancing was in her blood, and being an honorary member of the group was something to be proud of.

"She was practising here - and she is really good at doing the dances, so she followed us doing all the moves,” Ms Freney said.

"She was so excited and happy to receive the certificate,” Ms Freney said.

The young dancer had been watching her grandmother, a member of the Isis Multicultural Group Dancers perform and practice in preparation for the Childers festival - and decided she wanted to join in on the fun.

Josslyn was made an honorary member of Isis Multicultural Group by president Robert Maisey. Facebook

Josslyn's mother Lynette Freney said the dancing was a way for Josslyn to connect with her grandmother.

"Every time I visit mum and she is dancing, Josslyn will start dancing in the lounge room and if we go to the group on the weekend she will get up and copy them,” Lynette said.

When the day of the performance came, Lynette said Josslyn was very nervous, but decided at the last minute to get dressed up and dance along with the rest of the group.

"She had been practising at home, and she decided to go up there and copied them - it was a very proud moment.”

Josslyn Fitzpatrick dances up a storm at the Childers Festival this year. Facebook

Both Lynette and Evee hope Josslyn will perform again at next year's Childers Festival.

"She is so happy, and she really wanted to dance and I asked her about next year and she said she would want to do it again,” Evee said.

Lynette said Josslyn was "very happy” to be in the same group as her grandmother and grandfather.

"It was a very nice and proud moment, it was nice of them (Isis Multicultural Group) to want her as part of the group,” she said.