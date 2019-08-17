Grandma’s tearful plea for teen’s safe return

Michael’s grandmother, Lloma Dunne sobbed as she pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

Michael’s grandmother, Lloma Dunne sobbed as she pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

A NATURE-loving teenager set off on a morning bike ride towards bushland he had adventured through many times before, but this time he never returned.

Holding back tears, the grandmother of missing boy Michael Ryan urged the public to help find the kind 14-year-old who disappeared without a trace from Landsborough more than 10 days ago.

"This has been a very tough time… this is very unusual," Lloma Dunne said as she wiped away tears.

Air searches, foot patrols and GPS tracking returned no sign of the boy who was last seen on Beerwah St about 8am on August 7.

Michael's phone was last tracked to the edge of dense Landsborough bushland, but it's since been turned off.

PolAir conducted a thermal night-sweep of the area but failed to locate any heat signatures or camp fires.

Ms Dunne, who Michael regularly visited on weekends, sobbed as she described her beloved grandson.

"Michael's a fun-loving boy, he loves the bush," she said.

"I'm appealing to anyone who has any information to let police know."

Detective Senior Sergeant David Somerville said Michael's disappearance wasn't just a case of another kid who'd run away from home.

"We are holding a lot of concern for his welfare," he said.

"Not one you'd consider a regular runaway… it's definitely out of character.

"When you have a young person such as Michael missing for 10 days it becomes quite a serious situation."

Det Snr Sgt Somerville said Michael loved bushwalks and walking along trails, but always returned home.

"Nobody knows where he is… he just got on his bike and left, he wasn't angry or upset," he said.

Michael was last seen wearing a black jacket and black wool beanie while riding a black and yellow pushbike.

Missing — Michael Ryan, 14, was last seen at Landsborough on August 7, about 8am on Beerwah Street. He was last seen in possession of a black and yellow pushbike and was wearing a black jacket and black wool beanie. He is described as Caucasian, approximately 170cm tall with a slim build and short brown hair. Police Media

He is described as Caucasian, approximately 170cm tall with a slim build and short brown hair.

Police asked members of the public, especially bushwalkers, to come forward if they had any information related to Michael's disappearance.