Grandma's Kitchen's new owners explain exciting plans

NEW OWNERS: Shane and Will Bessent at Grandma's Kitchen. Crystal Jones

IT'S A long way from the Great Ocean Road to Grandma's Kitchen.

It's an even longer way when you're making the trip saddled up with your dogs, horses and a pet sheep named Sean.

But Will and Shane Bessent are no strangers to a long journey.

Hailing from England, they have done it all from owning traditional English pubs to Shane's stint working for a Saudi king.

While they were regular visitors to Australia, it was Shane's job at the five-star Chris's Beacon Point Restaurant that led them to set up home in Australia where they eventually set up on the Great Ocean Road.

But it was an ad on online classified site Gumtree and a yearning for Queensland's sunny skies that led the duo to purchase a local icon - Grandma's Kitchen.

The pair packed up their wine bar and coffee shop in Victoria, and decided to give Queensland life a go.

"We were chasing the warm weather,” Will said.

"What drew us to Bundaberg was the cheaper properties because we have horses and other animals.”

It's been two weeks since the pair took over at Grandma's and there are already some changes afoot.

"We're actually changing a bit of the kitchen so people can see a bit of what's happening,” Will said.

"We're going to open the back bit up so people can sit outside if they want to.”

A new name for the business is also in the works.

The pair is looking to fine tune the menu a little, but will be sticking to the home-cooked theme with a few fun additions from their mother country.

One of those will be traditional meat and potato pies - where the potato is incorporated inside the pastry instead of on top.

"It's made with chunks of beef and potato, beef, gravy and onion,” Will said.

Then there's the distinctly British chips with peas, beans, gravy or curry sauce.

"I've noticed in Bundaberg there's quite a lot of Poms,” Will said.

"I'm surprised how many are up here.”

The drinks menu is also getting a makeover, with a wide range of teas and special Victorian-roasted coffee.

You'll even be able to get a dirty, filthy chai - a hot brew of chai, coffee and chocolate.

And for Bundy's meat lovers, the new owners are hoping to start raising their own cattle to serve in the eatery.

The foodies are wanting to give back to the community with seniors' discounts on all main meals and providing gluten free gravy.

There has been one obstacle for the business partners however - criticism of price rises and portions.

Will explained that some customers were used to being served the same amount of chips whether they ordered a few dollars worth or $10 worth.

But working hard to refurbish and replace parts of the kitchen and developing a five-star food safety rating isn't a cheap feat for the self-confessed middle class blokes.

"We're family run, we're not a big company,” Will said.

"We understand every level of people's affordability, we've been there too and we understand people are looking for a bargain.

"We want to make it fair for everyone.”

The restaurant's new owners are just asking for one thing from the community - a chance to win their approval.

"Just give us a try,” Will said.

Grandma's Kitchen is at 3/269 Bourbong St.