Grandma accused of locking son in shed

A BUNDABERG grandmother is accused by her adult son of locking him in a shed before taking one of his children away.

The man, 38, made the startling claim when appearing in the dock before a Bundaberg magistrate after he was arrested and charged with contravening a domestic violence order.

He pleaded guilty.

Police prosecutor Sgt Dean Burgess said the man, despite an order not to attend the house of his former partner, was found by police just after midnight on July 15 hiding in a locked toilet.

Police attended following a call about a disturbance.

Sgt Burgess said the man has an extensive criminal history with seven pages and it was his fifth breach of a domestic violence order since 2015.

His ex-partner told police there was no disturbance and she let him stay because he had become homeless.

Defence lawyer Thomas Bray said the man instructs that his mother had been drinking and the day before assaulted him, locking him inside a shed and telling him to leave.

His mother had also taken one of his children with her.

The child's school had been contacted but the child had not attended.

Mr Bray said the man went the home of his former partner because he had nowhere else to go.

The man guessed it was his mother who phoned the police.

However, magistrate Belinda Merrin said it was interesting (that if there had been no disturbance) police at midnight found him hiding in a locked toilet.

Ms Merrin said she also had difficulty accepting his instructions, or if something so serious happened why did he not tell police his mother had taken away a child.

After considering all matters put before the court including his two days in custody, Ms Merrin sentenced him to three months jail with immediate release to parole.

Nothing more was said about the child.