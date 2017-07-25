Granddad's $19K welfare fraud

Gary John Thomas is paying back $19,000 he defrauded from the Commonwealth.

A BUNDY supermarket night filler and grandfather who defrauded Centrelink of $19,000 has escaped serving actual jail time after making an effort to repay the money he ripped off.

Gary John Thomas, 51, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to committing fraud by obtaining financial advantage of $18,986 in Newstart allowances between November 2010 and June 2013.

And in a second charge between August 2013 and June 2014.

The court was told Thomas intentionally provided false information to the department to obtain part NewStart allowance he was not entitled over three years.

Thomas earned a gross income of $55,000 but declared just $22,000 - less than half - and had been overpaid $18,986 in benefits.

Thomas was contacted by Centrelink in April 2014 about under-declaring his income, and was then sent an overpayment letter in June 2015.

"He says he underestimated his income because he was in financial hardship and desperate to get money to pay his bills,” the prosecutor said.

"The size of the fraud is significant in that it took place over 31/2 years,” he said.

As at July 12, Thomas had repaid $4548 with $14,437 still outstanding.

Defence lawyer Thomas Bray said his client was a grandfather of four who went on a downhill spiral at the time following the death of his parents, a marriage breakdown that left him with debts and losing his licence for drink driving.

"He knew it was the wrong thing but he kept going. It was not to fund a lavish lifestyle but just to get him by,” Mr Bray said.

"He comes to court with his eyes wide open about the offence penalty.”

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said it would appear Thomas submitted false information on 88 occasions, taking public money that he was not entitled to by either declaring no income or underestimating.

Ms Merrin accepted he had not taken the money for living a lavish lifestyle and been left with some debts at the time.

However, she said a jail term was appropriate as deterrent.

Ms Merrin ordered Thomas to repay the outstanding $14,437.

He was sentenced to nine months jail but immediately released to his own recognisance of $4000 to be of good behaviour for two years.