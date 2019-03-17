Granddad who dived for stolen loot helped build our bridges

THE week-long NewsMail series detailing the daring robbery of the Fairymead Sugar Company in 1914 sparked memories for local woman Thora Pashley, and for good reason.

It was her grandfather, George Pashley, who the police asked to dive into the Burnett River to help recover some of the stolen loot after the two bandits threw it over the side in an attempt to avoid capture by police.

"My dad told me all the story of it when I was a little girl," Thora said.

"They saw the police car come and they threw the money into the water.

"He dived in and got the money".

It was Thora's grandfather who dove into the waters of the Burnett to place the piles for the Burnett Traffic Bridge and railway bridge.

Thora, the daughter of George's son William, said her grandfather put the money he earned into buying a "bit of land" at Sharon and Gooburrum.

There is even a Pashleys Rd in the Welcome Creek area, named after one of the Pashley family. They came to the region in the 1800s.

Thora said she was delighted to read a recap of the case from all those years ago.

"I've always been a history girl and I just love it," she said.