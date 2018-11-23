Grand sea change at Coral Cove for $859k

STUNNING: The direct ocean front property at 46 Barolin Esplanade is on the market for $859,000.

RESIDENTS of Coral Cove are drawn to the suburb for its relaxed, laid-back seaside lifestyle.

But some things are certainly picking up pace.

The past two years have been the biggest in more than a decade for the area in terms of property sales as more people look to buy in the popular area.

In the 12 months from July last year, RP Data found 33 homes had sold in Coral Cove, up substantially from 17 homes in 2011.

And with a median price hovering between $360,000 and $390,000 in the past year, it's easy to see why more people are making the move.

While 46 Barolin Esplanade sits well above the area's median price at $859,000, it still represents great value.

The 4 bedroom, two bathroom property sits on a half acre block, which fronts on to the ocean.

The home sits on a land title that extends to the high tide mark, allowing for the ultimate beach and ocean access.

Established gardens adorn the exterior of the property, and a forked driveway leads to the entrance of the house.

Inside the home, large open plan living, kitchen and dining areas are complimented by a flooding of natural light and blue ocean views from every window.

The property's high, raked ceilings emphasise the space, with light tiling and crisp white walls in the main living and dining areas.

The large communal areas and huge veranda cement the property as a home that would fit in with lovers of entertaining, or a buyer that seeks their own space and privacy.