Grand opening of next stage of Lana's markets tomorrow

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE: Daniel Chan and Heidy Wong operate one of the stalls at Lana's Farmers Markets.

THEY'VE been called a farmers market from the beginning and now the name will bear fruit.

The next stage of Lana's Farmers Markets will have its grand opening tomorrow from 7am with two fresh food grocers across five stalls as well as a host of food, beverage and retail providers.

Visitors will be able to go the markets, grab something for breakfast and stock up on their produce for the week from grocers Regions Harvest Market and Fresh M8.

Florist Bundy Blossoms is also opening at the site, on Stancer Ct, while for the sweet tooth the offer of hot churros might lure you out of bed.

The market will operate until 2pm, close for a couple of hours and reopen at 4pm until late for the regular late-night eat-street style market.

Cliff Crampton, the man behind the markets, said he was excited to bring the next part of his vision to fruition and offer Bundaberg something different.

He said since the markets opened he had been inundated with prospective stall-holders and only had five places remaining, with 62 stalls in total.

An electronics company is planning on opening in the coming weeks, as is Mexican business Deldora Delight and pizza joint Old Mate's Place.

"It's all starting to happen,” Mr Campton told the NewsMail.

"There's a new adventure happening every Saturday now.”

Urban Cafe was one of the first businesses to get involved with the markets and will be offering eggs benedict, among other things, for Saturday morning early birds.

As well as the stalls, Mr Crampton said there was a philanthropic side to the markets and tomorrow, for $6, people can have a game of dart ball and have a crack at winning a $500 gift voucher from Harvey Norman. Money raised from the day will go towards Relay for Life.

Visit the markets at 3 Stancer Ct tomorrow.