The house was moved to from Bundaberg to River Heads.
Grand old home on move from Bundy to Bay

Carlie Walker
27th Feb 2021 1:00 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM
A stunning old Queenslander has found a new home on the Fraser Coast after being moved via truck from Bundaberg.

Formerly located at 44 Woondoona St in Bundaberg, the loading of the house onto a truck caused a social media sensation this week.

Bundaberg residents shared fond memories of walking and driving past the home for decades.

Vanessa Hair, who shared photos of the removal of the house on Facebook, said while it was sad to see the Bundaberg home being moved from the area, she was relieved it was not being demolished.

According to realestate.com.au, the house sold for $275,000 in August last year.

It will now remain at River Heads.

