‘Grand’ holidays to trend in 2020

Getting away with the grandparents is a great travel experience.

Getting away with the grandparents is a great travel experience.

SOME of the best memories of my childhood are from family holidays — days spent playing at the beach, catching fish for dinner, sleeping in a hot tent, exploring new cities and playing family games.

It can be the simple things on holidays, or the extravagant, that stay with you. But the overarching memory that stays in my mind is who I was with.

Not that families should need a reason to bond, but a holiday forces this to happen, and it’s good for everyone.

Booking.com’s latest research has family travelling, in particular grandparents and grandkids, as one of the top trends for 2020.

Sure, tech-savvy trips and foodie delights are also high on the list, but none are as simple as spending some time with the grandies.

What better way than creating close bonds and lasting memories than by reconnecting with family on an unforgettable travel adventure?

The findings reveal that more than two in three grandparents agree that spending time with their grandkids keeps them feeling young (69 per cent), and 75 per cent of travellers agree that parents need alone time without their children, making way for the rise of the grand getaway.

Young and old alike can share great travel adventures.

Today’s older generation is healthier, more adventurous and more keen to stay young and active than ever before, allowing for ‘grand’ holidays to be full of active experiences for both generations.

For me, the simple and quirky holidays are the best, but if you’ve done that to death and are looking for something a little different and want to impress, here are some suggestions from Booking.com for family fun.

Dubai, UAE

Dubai is the perfect playground for both adults and children as it is home to some of the world’s best theme parks, year-round sunshine, exhilarating water sports on the Persian Gulf and the ­largest shopping mall in the world.

Budapest, Hungary

Take the grandchildren on a city escape to Budapest and experience iconic sites such as Buda Castle, the Hungarian Parliament Building and the Fisherman’s Bastion.

A river boat cruise at night along the Danube River is the perfect way to tick famous landmarks off your checklist. Take a dip in the famous hot baths such as Szechenyi thermal bath, hike up the Gellert Hill for panoramic city views or have a picnic in Erzsebet Square.

Niagara Falls, Canada

Retreat to Niagara Falls and be awed by the natural beauty. As well as checking out the breathtaking waterfalls, there are plenty of other activities to pursue.

Take a trip to the Fallsview Indoor Waterpark or hop aboard the Hornblower Niagara Cruises boat tour for the best viewing spot, although make sure you pack a raincoat.

Kyoto, Japan

Venture to Kyoto and experience a bygone era of Japan.

Opt for a family walk around Kyoto Botanical Gardens, look for a bargain in the bustling shopping arcades in downtown Kyoto or visit the many temples, shrines and imperial palaces.

Zakopane, Poland

This peaceful resort town is popular with families who are interested in winter sporting activities, as during the season Zakopane is a great ski destination with sweeping mountain views.

In summer Zakopane offers great mountain climbing and hiking opportunities. Families of all ages will love this quaint town in the foothills of the majestic Tatras Mountains.