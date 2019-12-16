Grand final replay to start new season

The Waves’ Hana Sherlock takes the ball in one hand and speeds down the ground during last season in the AFL Wide Bay women’s competition.

AUSSIE RULES: The best two teams from the AFL Wide Bay women’s competition in its history will renew hostilities in next season’s first round.

The draw has been released for the competition, which will see games increase from eight to 10 for next season.

This allows each team to host and play away to each of the six teams in the competition.

The season will start on January 18 with Hervey Bay to host The Waves in a grand final replay from this year, when the Bombers won a second straight title.

The Waves will be looking to end Hervey Bay’s unbeaten run in the competition with the Bombers not beaten in two years.

The other games of round one will see Brothers take on Maryborough at Brothers Sports Complex with Bay Power facing Gympie.

Brothers Bulldogs will play their first three matches in Bundaberg, including the first derby against The Waves at Frank Coulthard Oval in round three.

The second derby will be held at Brothers Sports Complex in round seven.

The Waves will play three of its last four matches in the Rum City as well.

Bundaberg will host 10 matches during the regular season with Maryborough and Gympie hosting five with Hervey Bay hosting the other 10.

The Rum City could host more but that is dependent on what happens in the finals.

The top three will qualify for the finals with the top team to automatically qualify for the decider.

The second and third best team will play at a venue to be determined by AFL Wide Bay with the winner to play the top team in the decider and another venue to be determined by the association.

AFL Wide Bay president Anthony Stothard said that was to make sure all areas could host finals and reap the rewards of hosting those matches.

The season starts January 18 and runs until April 4.

To view the full draw head to https://bit.ly/2YPRPdL