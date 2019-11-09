Menu
Turtles James Tairawhiti finds himself buried under a hoard of Barbarians.
Sport

Grand final replay in Spring Cup

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
9th Nov 2019 1:33 PM
UNION: For the past few years, the Bundaberg Pythons and Turtles Brothers have dominated the Spring Cup.

But when they face off today, it won’t be for the top spot.

Today’s match is a grand final replay.

The Pythons won their first title earlier this year against the Turtles.

But both will be trying to be the third best at The Waves Sports Ground.

The Turtles and Pythons have one win each this season. All that is separating the two sides is one more point gained by the Pythons in bonus points.

The Pythons have winning form after beating The Waves Falcons last week, with the Turtles losing last week to the Bundaberg West Barbarians.

The sides will play at 6.30pm after the Falcons play the Fraser Coast Mariners at 5pm.

The Mariners will be looking for their fourth straight win in the competition against the bottom-placed Falcons.

The Falcons have been competitive this season, but unlucky not to have won a match.

The side is the second-highest scoring team this season behind the Mariners, so expect lots of points.

