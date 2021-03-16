Menu
Grand Hotel Bundaberg.
GRAND CLOSURE: Historic hotel ‘closed until further notice’

Mikayla Haupt
16th Mar 2021 4:15 PM
The Bundaberg hotel scene has taken a hit with one local venue reportedly closing its doors - at least for now.

Having reopened after a major makeover in August 2020, the Grand Bundaberg Hotel took to social media to announce it was "closed until further notice".

'The Grand' has reportedly been operating for more than a century and when the doors opened post-makeover last year, it sported a public bar, bistro and dining space with a separate drinks bar.

A second bar situated in the bistro and dining area. Picture: Rhylea Millar
A second bar situated in the bistro and dining area. Picture: Rhylea Millar


According to the Facebook post announcing the closure, people who had events pre-booked would be contacted.

All queries have been directed to hotel@grandbundaberg.com.au

The NewsMail has reached out to the hotel for confirmation and comment on the closure announcement.

The Grand Bundaberg Hotel is on the corner of Targo St and Bourbong St.

