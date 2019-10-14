Grand arrival: New car dealership on the rise in Bundy

GRAND OPENING: Mayor Jack Dempsey and state member for Bundaberg David Batt (right) with Alex Woodward, Kylie Burns and Ankit Taneja at the Mahindra Bundaberg dealership opening.

A LOCAL car dealership recently celebrated its official opening.

Mahindra Automotive Australia first opened in Bundaberg in June and recently celebrated the momentous occasion with an official cutting of the red ribbon.

And Mahindra Bundaberg’s dealer principal Alex Woodward said business had started strongly.

“Business is going very well and interest levels are increasing which is a good sign … I have found more and more people are starting to find out and hear more about Mahindra and the great vehicles on offer,” Mr Woodward said.

“We are really excited to introduce Bundaberg Mahindra to our region and look forward to growing the business further.”

And it’s no surprise considering the head office, which is located in Brisbane means the business has a competitive edge.

“All dealers receive the exact same Mahindra offers and all have a level playing field, so there is no benefit in shopping in the city, whereas the benefit of shopping local is obvious,” Mr Woodward said.

“Further to that Mahindra don’t place their dealerships on top of each other, they place their dealerships in strategic geographic towns and regions, like Bundaberg, to give them and their customers the best support possible.”

In addition to the Brisbane locality meaning competitive pricing for the region, it also means support and resources are more accessible than other major cities, like Melbourne and Sydney.

“In the agricultural sector as in any commercial enterprise, time is money, if a machine down is a length of time waiting for parts or needing to go a distance for service then it costs money,” Mr Woodward said.

“Having the national parts warehouse available just four hours away in Brisbane and if the item needed is not in stock here in Bundaberg, means quick turnaround time for our customers.

“Mahindra has a great vision for Australia and we are very happy to be involved with there plans for the future.”