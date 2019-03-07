Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LUCKY WINNER: A Grafton man has won $25,000 on a scratchie bought by his son.
LUCKY WINNER: A Grafton man has won $25,000 on a scratchie bought by his son. The Lott
News

LOTTO WINNER: 'I still don’t believe it'

Jarrard Potter
by
7th Mar 2019 2:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GRAFTON dad might now have a favourite child after the $2 Beach Bucks Instant Scratch-Its ticket given to him as a birthday present by his son yielded him a $25,000 birthday win.

Sharing his joy with a NSW Lotteries official this afternoon, the stoked bloke explained how he initially didn't believe his eyes when scratching his winning ticket.

"I was just sitting at home scratching the tickets that my son had bought me for my birthday," he explained.

"I scratched it and I think I looked at it about four times before I believed I had won.

"I still don't believe it - it's only just starting to sink in now.

"I buy a few scratchies every now and then but I love getting them for Christmas and birthdays.

"I've won $10 here and there but nothing like this!"

The top prize winning $2 Beach Bucks Ticket was purchased at Hawthorne Newsagency, 81 Penshurst Street, Willoughby.

When asked how he planned to enjoy his $25,000 Instant Scratch-Its windfall, the happy man confessed his son who bought the ticket might share some of the prize.

"I'm sure he will be happy to receive some of the prize a bit later on!" he laughed.

"I'm thinking we might head off on a holiday somewhere but haven't decided just yet.

"I still haven't got my head around the win!"

In 2018, there were 155 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across the Lott's jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $14.26 million.

editors picks lotto winner nsw lotteries scratchie
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Bundy girl rubs shoulders with Stranger Things star 11

    premium_icon Bundy girl rubs shoulders with Stranger Things star 11

    Food & Entertainment THERE was nothing strange about rubbing shoulders with a Hollywood star for Bundaberg's Lacey Turnbull.

    • 7th Mar 2019 3:19 PM
    No jail for dad who strangled girlfriend

    premium_icon No jail for dad who strangled girlfriend

    Crime His defence argued the young man shouldn't serve time in prison

    Hinkler MP among group of six in big power play

    premium_icon Hinkler MP among group of six in big power play

    Politics Qld politicians push for 'big stick' energy laws to go to vote

    Bundy bank branch on the move

    premium_icon Bundy bank branch on the move

    News Westpac on the hunt for new location