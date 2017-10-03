Grafton dance teacher caught up in Vegas shooting

Grafton dance teacher Nicole Shipman and her daughter Madeline text family and friends that they are safe while being held in lockdown in the convention centre of the Paris hotel in Las Vegas. Nicole and her family were nearby when shooting broke out at the Mandalay Bay casino.

Grafton dance teacher Nicole Shipman and her daughter Madeline text family and friends that they are safe while being held in lockdown in the convention centre of the Paris hotel in Las Vegas. Nicole and her family were nearby when shooting broke out at the Mandalay Bay casino.

GRAFTON dance teacher Nicole Shipman and her family are safely back to their hotel room after finding themselves nearby a mass shooting incident tonight in Las Vegas.

IN the middle of a family holiday in the United States taken after leading her dance school on a performance trip through Disneyland and Hollywood, Ms Shipman said they were safe after a long night.

Speaking from within the hotel Paris, situated just two miles from the shooting location at the Mandalay Bay, Ms Shipman said they had been at the intersection before the Mandalay Casino when they were turned around by security.

"We were told to leave due to shooters and they hadn't caught them yet, so everyone started running," she said.

"I overheard a lady near me, who was on the phone to her father telling him they were at a concert and they started shooting, and a bullet went straight past her head, and as she turned she had blood down the back of her shirt."

In the chaos, Ms Shipman said they were told by security there were multiple shooters and were told to get back to their motel, where they were marshalled inside.

"They walked us through the Paris where we are staying with our hands up so the police could see our hands," she said."

"It was scary for (daughter Madeline) as I told her everything will be okay and then this happened and it scared us as well.

"It's going to be a very long night."

The family were then held in the conference rooms with other guests in lockdown, until being released to their rooms at 1.20am Las Vegas time.

Witnesses say the shots appeared to come from a balcony on the 32nd floor of the adjoining casino of the Mandalay Bay casino complex, aimed at the crowd of at the Route 91 festival on the grounds below.

Witnesses report seeing "multiple injuries and fatalities", with people being shot around them as they fled the concert show on foot.