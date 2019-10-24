HORROR BUS CRASH: Untold stories revealed in new podcast

Cowper: The real story behind the tragedy

Cowper: The real story behind the tragedy Jenna Thompson

HARROWING memories left buried for 30 years have been unearthed for the first time in the new podcast Cowper investigating the aftermath of the horror Pacific Highway crash which killed 21 people on October 20, 1989.

The six-part series takes listeners on an emotional journey to reveal the full story behind that tragic day.

Told through the eyes of those who witnessed the horror, some sharing their story for the first time, each episode explores a different aspect of the event to reveal a tangled web of trauma and negligence.

At the time it was Australia's worst road disaster. Subsequent inquests led to revolutionary changes to the road safety laws and triggered the nation's largest ever road infrastructure project - the dual-carriageway Pacific Highway upgrade between Sydney and Brisbane.

Launched on Sunday, October 20, 2019 to mark 30 years since the tragedy, a new episode in the six-part series will be released every Sunday.

A series of in-depth stories delve into the personal accounts by those affected by the worst road crash in the Valley's history.

More than 30 people contributed to the podcast by sharing their personal experiences, with several released with each weekly episode.

