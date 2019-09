GRAFFITI: Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

THREE walls of the Totten Street Pump Station have been spray painted between 6pm on September 11 and 4am September 12.

Senior Constable Darlene Webb said it would cost about $600 to repair.

She said one of the tags were ACAB.

GRAFFITI: Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

If you have any information for police contact Policelink on 131 44 or CrimeStoppers on 1300 333 000.