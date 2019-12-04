Graffiti sprayed and toy vehicles stolen from business
POLICE are investigating after unknown persons entered a business on Searle St and stole two toy vehicles before leaving graffiti behind.
Police believe the incident happened between 6.30pm Monday and 6.30am Tuesday.
The Thabeban property was entered and a toy car and tractor worth $270 were stolen.
The victim's business suffered graffiti on a sign and shed, which was red paint with the letters "ESGN".
If you have information, call Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP1902398202.