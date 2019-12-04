Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating the theft.
Police are investigating the theft. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Crime

Graffiti sprayed and toy vehicles stolen from business

Crystal Jones
by
4th Dec 2019 11:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after unknown persons entered a business on Searle St and stole two toy vehicles before leaving graffiti behind. 

Police believe the incident happened between 6.30pm Monday and 6.30am Tuesday. 

The Thabeban property was entered and a toy car and tractor worth $270 were stolen. 

The victim's business suffered graffiti on a sign and shed, which was red paint with the letters "ESGN".

If you have information, call Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP1902398202.

crime police
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Watchdog to put candidates under microscope for 'fake news'

        premium_icon Watchdog to put candidates under microscope for 'fake news'

        News THE conduct of candidates standing for Bundaberg Regional Council will be under the microscope with a new, Australian-first watchdog to expose fake news.

        Bundaberg food bowl snubbed from drought relief fund

        premium_icon Bundaberg food bowl snubbed from drought relief fund

        News A BUREAUCRATIC technicality overlooks Bundaberg’s importance to the agricultural...

        Victories of local MPs in 2019

        premium_icon Victories of local MPs in 2019

        News LEGISLATIVE changes to the disability parking scheme is the political highlight of...