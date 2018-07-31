Menu
Peter McLean is upset Moore Park Beach was targeted by graffiti. Peter McLean
GRAFFITI SHOCK: Thoughtless vandalism angers Moore Park man

Emma Reid
31st Jul 2018 2:31 PM
"YOU live here too and own it as much as anyone else, but what gives you the right?”

This is the question a Moore Park Beach father is asking after discovering graffiti and tags on public property and the entry sign to Majestic Palms estate.

Pete McLean said he was disappointed when he came across the vandalism at the weekend.

"We've has speeding in the past and a couple of accidents,” he said.

"But I've never seen this sort of vandalism.”

The McLean family moved to the beachside community earlier this year from Yarraman.

Mr McLean said he loved the "leafy, beachey, untouched community” so much that the next time he leaves he "will be in a box”.

Whilst taking photos of the damage to give police Mr McLean was approached by another father who pointed out the graffiti had been tagged with a male's name.

"If my kids ever did anything like this they would be flogged within an inch of their lives,” he said.

"There is great community spirit here at Moore Park and this just doesn't sit well.”

He reported the graffiti along with photos to the police.

Moore Park Beach residents with concerns about this or any other community matter have the opportunity to speak with the Bundaberg Police and Neighbourhood Watch today over a coffee.

The community meeting will be held at Moore Park Shopping Complex from 10.30am - 12.30pm.

