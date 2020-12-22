Menu
Where are the graduates of '94 now? We'd love to find out.
News

Graduates of ‘94: Where are they now?

Crystal Jones
22nd Dec 2020 4:41 PM
The people in these photos would be in their 40s now.

The year was 1994 and students from local high schools were graduating, setting out on their lives and adventures.

We've taken a look back to the records, but we know these pictures aren't the clearest.

But if you're in one of these photos or know someone who is, we'd love to hear your story about how your life unfolded and what high school was like in the '90s.

To share your story, email crystal-rose.jones@news.com.au.

View Photo Gallery
 

