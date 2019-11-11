Menu
Abbey Brown arrives at the Brothers Sports Club for the Gin Gin High School Formal.
News

Graduates doll up for formals

Chris Burns
, chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
11th Nov 2019 7:30 AM
IS IT that time of year already?

The high school formal season is now among us, starting with the Gin Gin High School event held last Friday.

Students looked amazing in their night in the light, but its Bundaberg Christian College’s turn to impress, with the school’s event to be held at Brothers Sports Club tonight.

Emeline Duffy arrives at the Brothers Sports Club for the Gin Gin High School Formal.
Tomorrow night Bundaberg Special School and Bundaberg State High School celebrate

On Wednesday night Isis District State High School and St Luke’s Anglican School students will be dolled up. The next formal will be for Bundaberg North State High School, which will be held Thursday night.

The week culminates with Rosedale State School’s and Kepnock State High School’s functions.

