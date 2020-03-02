Graduate nurses to kickstart careers in Wide Bay

NEW RURAL NURSES: Over 50 nurses have recently begun their career in Bundaberg and rural areas this year. Picture: Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service.

THE North Burnett, Bundaberg, and Fraser Coast will be welcoming 52 new nurses into the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service as part of the 2020 graduate intake.

The 29 Bundaberg and rural-based graduates and the 23 Fraser Coast-based nurses have officially joined their ward teams after finishing their orientation programs.

"I wish our nursing graduates well as they join our professional nursing team and settle into their roles in the upcoming weeks," WBHHS Acting Chief Executive Debbie Carroll said.

"As someone who comes from a nursing background, it's particularly exciting to see the next generation of our profession join the Wide Bay team and I know they will have every opportunity to enjoy fruitful careers."

WBHHS Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery Fiona Sewell said the new graduates came from a range of tertiary institutions, including from local universities, adding a broad range of knowledge to the existing team.

"It's wonderful to have our graduates join the WBHHS nursing and midwifery team, bringing their passion for patient care to our wards," Ms Sewell said.

"Our dedicated and experienced nurses welcome the enthusiasm and energy they bring to our teams, as well as the opportunity to guide them by passing on their own knowledge, experience and professional skill sets to them".

"I know that among them there are future leaders of the Wide Bay nursing and midwifery team."

WBHHS is also planning a mid-year intake of nursing graduates.