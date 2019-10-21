Graduate keen to teach Bundy kids

GRADUATE: Jacob Hohn graduated from USC recently with a degree in Sport and Exercise Science and is working as an assistant coach at St Luke's Anglican College.

GRADUATE: Jacob Hohn graduated from USC recently with a degree in Sport and Exercise Science and is working as an assistant coach at St Luke's Anglican College.

AFTER graduating from USC with a degree in Sports and Exercise science, Jacob Hohn will use his knowledge, skills and qualification to help educate children in a Bundaberg school.

The 22-year-old sports fan is currently working as an assistant coach at St Luke’s Anglican College to teach students about agility, balance, coordination and speed.

But the recent graduate said he selected a degree that specialised in science, human theory behind movement and sporting performance to assist him in pursuing a career path as a secondary teacher for science and physical education.

“I believed this path would help me to gain extensive hands-on skills, knowledge and experience,” Mr Hohn said.

“Both of my parents are primary school teachers in Bundaberg and my placement at Matthew Flinders College and my recent work at St Luke’s has reinforced how much I enjoy working with students.”

However, Mr Hohn isn’t ready to put the books away just yet and has already enrolled at USC to complete a two-year masters degree in education next year.

“It is great seeing how they (students) respond to the activities and helping them physically and mentally overcome obstacles,” he said.

“They are all so positive and want to achieve which makes the job very rewarding.”

The recent graduate received a commendation for academic excellence from the university and completed more than 270 hours worth of supervised practical assessment.

“My placements at the USC Gym and at Matthew Flinders Anglican College at Buderim were some of the best experiences for my growth during the degree,” Mr Hohn said.

“Being able to now apply the theory I have learned and use practical components such as exercise prescription and programming to help improve performance is fantastic.

