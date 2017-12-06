Menu
Grace's gaze opens up world

HEARING HELP: Grace Lukan and her mum Liz thank Queensland's Hear and Say Centre for improving her life immeasurably.
Emma Reid
by

LITTLE Grace Lukan will one day be able to advocate for herself thanks to Queensland's Hear and Say Centre.

Through Grace's parents, Dan and Lucy Lukan's words, this heart-warming story shares just how important even the most limited communication can make to a child and a family.

Dan Lukan said when Grace was born, she was like any other child; her cerebral palsy came later.

"Grace lost her hearing, her sight and her teeth and she's got no head or body control,” Mr Lukan said.

"Her type of cerebral palsy means she can't communicate with the outside world.

"She wants to, and she can understand, but up to now she hasn't been able to communicate back.”

The years of early intervention and hard work has paid off.

Grace, 6, is now able to interact, express herself, and over time, will learn to advocate for herself.

For her parents, it was a dream come true when Grace learnt to communicate through eye gaze software and her cochlear implant, thanks to the work from the Hear and Say Centre.

They are just one of many families who rely on the support and advocacy for a child born with hearing loss.

Go to www.hearandsay.com.au.

