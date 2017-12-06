Grace's gaze opens up world

HEARING HELP: Grace Lukan and her mum Liz thank Queensland's Hear and Say Centre for improving her life immeasurably.

HEARING HELP: Grace Lukan and her mum Liz thank Queensland's Hear and Say Centre for improving her life immeasurably. Matthew Parr

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

LITTLE Grace Lukan will one day be able to advocate for herself thanks to Queensland's Hear and Say Centre.

Through Grace's parents, Dan and Lucy Lukan's words, this heart-warming story shares just how important even the most limited communication can make to a child and a family.

Dan Lukan said when Grace was born, she was like any other child; her cerebral palsy came later.

"Grace lost her hearing, her sight and her teeth and she's got no head or body control,” Mr Lukan said.

"Her type of cerebral palsy means she can't communicate with the outside world.

"She wants to, and she can understand, but up to now she hasn't been able to communicate back.”

The years of early intervention and hard work has paid off.

Grace, 6, is now able to interact, express herself, and over time, will learn to advocate for herself.

For her parents, it was a dream come true when Grace learnt to communicate through eye gaze software and her cochlear implant, thanks to the work from the Hear and Say Centre.

They are just one of many families who rely on the support and advocacy for a child born with hearing loss.

Go to www.hearandsay.com.au.