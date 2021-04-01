Gold Coast: ‘Grab your boardies and get down here’

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has welcomed the announcement that the Greater Brisbane lockdown will end today.

"Brisbanites .. grab your board shorts and get down here,'' he said.

"We have the best of the beaches, the best hinterland breaks and the best thrill rides. It's time to escape the lockdown and enjoy everything we have to offer.''

The Mayor said the Federal Government's aviation support package was also operating, with 800,000 discount seats across Australia.

"The main website search engines are running hot and the Gold Coast is the No 1 location so far as people searching for a great holiday," he said.

"That doesn't surprise me. When you see one-way fares from as little as $32 … that's as cheap as a pizza and a beer so start booking.''

The Gold Coast Mayor is urging Brisbane residents to hit Gold Coast beaches after the lockdown ends. Picture: Jason O'Brien

Mayor Tate urged Gold Coasters to follow normal social distancing and mask-wearing rules.

"Greater Brisbane lockdown rules have eased - but some restrictions remain for the next 14 days," he said.

Destination Gold Coast CEO Patricia O'Callaghan said the announcement was 'the best outcome we could have hoped for'.

"The last 72 hours have bee exceptionally difficult, so this is great news for operators and for visitors and we really need them at the moment," she said.

She said arrival numbers through Gold Coast Airport had been strong over the past few days and it was still looking like a solid Easter, despite the impact of cancellations.

The Gold Coast typically receives a mix of interstate and intrastate visitors for Easter and Ms O'Callaghan threw out the welcome mat for Brisbane residents who can now celebrate the end of lockdown.

"They deserve a well-earned break, so come on down," she said.

Originally published as 'Grab your boardies and get down here': Gold Coast's message to Brisbane