Grab a coffee with our cops to learn more about safety

Locals can have coffee with a cop at Oodies.

BUNDABERG police and Neighbourhood Watch are inviting locals to a special Coffee with a Cop event.

"Coffee with a Cop is your opportunity to meet your local police, discuss any local issues and to grab some crime prevention tips including our Little Black Book of Scams, as well as some home and personal security information," Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said.

The event will be held from 9.30-11.30am at Oodies cafe, 103 Gavin St, North Bundaberg.

"We are always looking at new ideas to help make our great region safer, so come on down, grab a coffee and tell us what is going on in your community," Snr Const Duncan said.

"We hope to see you there."

