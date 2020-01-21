Menu
BAG A BARGAIN: Nardoo Nursery is having a plant sale on Saturday, February 15.
News

Grab a free snag and help others at big plant sale

Jay Fielding
, jay.fielding@news-mail.com.au
21st Jan 2020 12:39 PM

HELP support people with a disability - and enjoy a free sausage sizzle - at a plant sale in Bundaberg next month.

Nardoo Nursery is a not-for-profit enterprise that sells plants to support people with a disability to engage in the community.

The plant sale will be held from 8am to 2pm on Saturday, February 15.

There will be a free sausage sizzle, as well as a tour of the gardens at 10am.

Nardoo stocks a large range of succulents, native, tropical, indoor and cottage garden plants.

The nursery is at 48 Ashfield Rd, Kalkie.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

