Grab a free snag and help others at big plant sale

BAG A BARGAIN: Nardoo Nursery is having a plant sale on Saturday, February 15.

HELP support people with a disability - and enjoy a free sausage sizzle - at a plant sale in Bundaberg next month.

Nardoo Nursery is a not-for-profit enterprise that sells plants to support people with a disability to engage in the community.

The plant sale will be held from 8am to 2pm on Saturday, February 15.

There will be a free sausage sizzle, as well as a tour of the gardens at 10am.

Nardoo stocks a large range of succulents, native, tropical, indoor and cottage garden plants.

The nursery is at 48 Ashfield Rd, Kalkie.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.