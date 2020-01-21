Grab a free snag and help others at big plant sale
HELP support people with a disability - and enjoy a free sausage sizzle - at a plant sale in Bundaberg next month.
Nardoo Nursery is a not-for-profit enterprise that sells plants to support people with a disability to engage in the community.
The plant sale will be held from 8am to 2pm on Saturday, February 15.
There will be a free sausage sizzle, as well as a tour of the gardens at 10am.
Nardoo stocks a large range of succulents, native, tropical, indoor and cottage garden plants.
The nursery is at 48 Ashfield Rd, Kalkie.
For more information, visit their Facebook page.