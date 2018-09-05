Minister does not explain ‘3 to 5 day’ wait for GPS trackers

The former soldier becomes the third alleged Gold Coast domestic violence offender fitted with a GPS tracker. Pic Annette Dew

THE Palaszczuk Government says it has hundreds of GPS tracking devices yet it still takes days to deliver one to the Gold Coast where women are terrified of being killed by their partners.

The Gold Coast Bulletin last week revealed only two violent wife beaters had been fitted with GPS trackers on the Coast despite police compiling a "long list" of thugs capable of killing their ex-partners.

Police and community workers are aware of at least a dozen women running scared on the Glitter Strip because predators out of jail are not being directly tracked by police.

"We have hundreds of GPS tracking devices at our disposal," Mr Ryan yesterday told the Parliament.

"And as the Police Commissioner has publicly stated, those trackers will be available whenever and wherever the courts order."

Only 10 tracking devices have been placed on DV offenders across the state.

The Bulletin previously reported two non-DV criminals had been let out on bail without the devices because it took up to a week to transport them from Brisbane.

Asked last night why the devices were not immediately available for use at the Southport Watchhouse, Mr Ryan said:

"This is incorrect. As the Police Commissioner has said time and again, the GPS trackers are dispatched to wherever they are needed."

Asked why there was a minimum delay of three days to recieve the devices, he said "the timing is determined by the court".

Mr Ryan did not elaborate on why GPS trackers were not kept stocked and ready at the Southport Watchhouse.

Since March, Mr Ryan said the courts had ordered 24 offenders wear the devices, and since last year they had been placed on 800 parolees.

LNP frontbencher Ros Bates yesterday asked Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to "overrule her Minister" and direct that the trackers being available on the Coast.

The Premier replied: "It's actually the court that directs that and not the Police Minister."

Outside the House, Ms Bates said: "It is staggering to think that vulnerable residents in Queensland's second-largest city are treated like second-class citizens under Labor.

"If Annastacia Palaszczuk and her incompetent Police Minister took this issue seriously, GPS trackers would be located and available when needed on the Gold Coast.

"To have to bring GPS trackers down from Brisbane is just ridiculous.

"I am constantly contacted by local women who are in fear of their lives and they all say that more needs to be done to protect them and their families.

"Given the Premier's answer in Parliament, it's clear that domestic and sexual violence isn't a priority for Labor."