GPS collars keeping cattle farmers informed

FARMER'S FRIEND: LESS Industries co-founder Sebastian Cerone has set up shop in Bundaberg, helping advance farming technologies. INSET: The missing cattle. Mikayla Haupt

KEEPING tabs on your cattle just became a whole lot easier.

Rather than scouring hundreds of acres for your livestock and recounting dozens of cows, why not put a tracking collar on them?

Co-founder of LESS Industries, Sebastian Cerone, said his company had developed technology to combat cattle duffing and could help prevent theft similar to the 23-head of cattle taken from a Booyal family farm last week.

"We have a tracking cattle system which will let the farmers know in real time where the cattle is,” Mr Cerone said.

"It is a collar with GPS and, if someone tries to remove the collar, if the cattle goes away from a safe area and if someone tries to damage the collar, it triggers an alarm immediately.”

Passionate about the advancement of agricultural technology, Mr Cerone said the tracking system was originally designed in Argentina where cattle theft is rife.

"It is a huge problem in Argentina,” he said.

"And the farming industry is very similar to Australia, in terms of the size and type of farming done.

"But we didn't think the cattle-tracking technology would really have a market here, like our other products, but maybe it does.”

With partners across the Southern Hemisphere, Mr Cerone said Bundaberg was a great place for a business like LESS, with the farms so close and the owners usually on site.

He said there was definitely an interest in Australia for his business and globally for advancing farming techniques.

Based on the current growth rate of the world population and that of agricultural production, Mr Cerone said we wouldn't be able to keep up with the population in the future unless a focus on farming practices was adopted.

CQUni in Rockhampton has recently bought some of the tracking technology for their groundbreaking research in precision livestock management.