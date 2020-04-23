GP worried about appointment no shows

Fionna Hadden a GP Liaison Officer for Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN and a GP at Millbank Medical Practice is encouraging people to remain in contact with their doctors.

BUNDABERG GP Fionna Hadden is urging patients to continue to attend doctor’s appointments so they don’t end up with bigger problems down the line.

Primary Health Network GP Liaison Officer Dr Hadden said it was particularly worrying that patients weren’t attending important appointments due to the chronic health statistics and ageing population in Bundaberg and Wide Bay.

“We are actually over-represented compared to the rest of the state for diabetes, heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,” Dr Hadden said.

“Across the board we urge patients to continue to engage with their local practice.”

Dr Hadden said this was important for not only those at risk, but for babies under 18 months who needed regular check-ups and anyone with a concern.

When in doubt, Dr Hadden said patients could call the practice, advise of the issue and they would be directed as to whether they had to present or could undertake the consultation over the phone.

“Clinics are also putting up signage, calling to check if patients have signs or symptoms of coronavirus, spacing out seating and there has been a lot of additional cleaning,” she said.

Dr Hadden said it was particularly important going into winter that eligible people got the free flu vaccine.

“We don’t want to have a surge of influenza that will burden health care systems while trying to keep on top of the coronavirus,” she said.

“I have been speaking to the hospital and they have noticed a decrease in emergency presentations so it is the balance of keeping ourselves and the community safe from the coronavirus and making sure we don’t end up with other worse outcomes.

“While looking after your health please don’t ignore the rest of your health.”