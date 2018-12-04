GP 'guilty of misconduct' after complaints

A doctor working on the North Coast has been reprimanded after being found guilty of misconduct.

A doctor working on the North Coast has been reprimanded after being found guilty of misconduct. Kevin Farmer

A NORTH Coast doctor has been reprimanded after being found guilty of misconduct.

Dr David George Sare, who works as a general practitioner in Ballina, was subject to a number of complaints to the NSW Health Care Complaints Commission.

Dr Sare was formally reprimanded and subject to a host of conditions on his practise as part of a decision made by the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal, handed down last week.

In the proceedings him, the HCCC's case included "a number of diverse complaints about the practitioner", the four NCAT commissioners said in their judgment.

According to the judgment, the HCCC claimed Dr Sare "failed to provide appropriate clinical care for four patients" while employed as a visiting medical officer at Ballina District Hospital in 2015.

The HCCC also said he "breached professional boundaries" in 2008 and 2009 by treating a woman and her children who he had a close personal relationship with.

The HCCC claimed he "acted unethically" when he provided an affidavit to Family Court proceedings at the request of this patient's ex-partner.

In 2013, Dr Sare gave an 81-year-old patient at Ballina District Hospital - who was in the process of moving into an aged care facility - a "gate pass" so Dr Sare's daughter could inspect and test drive the patient's car, which he was selling.

The doctor drove the elderly patient home so this could take place. Dr Sare admitted this conduct but denied it was unethical, saying he was facilitating an "arm's length sale between a willing buyer and willing seller".

The HCCC had asked that NCAT cancel Dr Sare's registration and that he be banned from re-registering for two years.

According to the judgment, Dr Sare admitted that "his record-keeping contravened the Health Practitioner Regulation Regulation" and that this constituted "unsatisfactory professional conduct".

Dr Sare disputed the allegation his clinical care was inadequate.

He denied his conduct was unethical and said his conduct didn't constitute professional misconduct.

NCAT found Dr Sare to be guilty of professional misconduct, but said the conditions and Dr Sare's reprimand were "appropriate".

Dr Sare has been banned from working in a public or private hospital for two years, unless the Medical Council of NSW determines otherwise.

He's also required to nominate a registered GP to act as his mentor within 21 days, with a mentor required for at least a year, among other conditions.

Dr Sare could not be reached for comment.