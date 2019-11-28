Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ramin Harirchian sexually assaulted a very ill patient during a consultation at a medical clinic last year.
Ramin Harirchian sexually assaulted a very ill patient during a consultation at a medical clinic last year.
Crime

GP found guilty of sexual assault

by Cheryl Goodenough
28th Nov 2019 1:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE doctor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a female patient during a consultation.

Ramin Harirchian, 51, touched the 26-year-old patient's vagina when she saw him about diarrhoea, vomiting and weight loss issues at a medical centre in Brisbane in October 2018.

Dr Ramin Harirchian outside court in Brisbane. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP
Dr Ramin Harirchian outside court in Brisbane. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

Harirchian was originally charged with rape and sexual assault but the rape charge was amended during the trial to one of sexual assault and Harirchian was discharged on the original sexual assault charge.

The Brisbane District Court jury handed down a guilty verdict on the remaining sexual assault charge today.

The woman told the trial Harirchian touched her vagina but she moved away before his fingers penetrated her.

She said he put his fingers in his mouth afterwards.

While defence barrister Joshua Jones said there was no evidence to support the woman's story, crown prosecutor Mark Whitbread said it was not unusual for there to be one version against another in a sexual assault that usually involved only two people.

court crime doctor ramin harirchian sexual assault violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lack of parking, space: Tourism boss airs Mon Repos concerns

        premium_icon Lack of parking, space: Tourism boss airs Mon Repos concerns

        News Bundaberg’s tourism boss has criticised the lack of parking spaces and cafe facilities at the new $22.5 million Mon Repos Turtle Centre.

        Blackburn slams 'lack of transparency' after freight plan

        premium_icon Blackburn slams 'lack of transparency' after freight plan

        News MAYORAL candidate Helen Blackburn has condemned current Mayor Jack Dempsey’s...

        WATCH: Sneak peek at Busy Bee doco screening soon

        premium_icon WATCH: Sneak peek at Busy Bee doco screening soon

        Business ALREADY famous for Bundy’s best battered chips, the Wong family are headed to the...

        Help’s on the way for Central Queenslanders in need

        premium_icon Help’s on the way for Central Queenslanders in need

        Health ‘It will be good to see what comes next’ CEO says hundreds could be better off